Get 93 acres of land for 7 roads in Gurugram: GMDA to HSVP

GurugramThe Gurugram metropolitan development authority (GMDA) has asked the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to procure 93 acres land spread in six villages for completion of seven crucial master roads in the city. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday had also directed the GMDA and HSVP to expedite the construction of these roads on priority.

According to officials, these roads include the Rampura Road, Sector 88/89 master road, Sector 71/73, 72/72A road, Sector 74 road, Sector 66/67 road and the Sector 77/78 road. The issue of these and several other roads was taken up by GMDA and HSVP during a coordination committee meeting on February 24.

Officials said 23.6 acre is required in Sikanderpur Badha to complete the construction of 180 metres of Rampura road, which is a major bottleneck. The authority needs 13 acres land in Harsaru village to connect sector 82A, 82, 83, 84, 85,88 and 89 with Pataudi road. Likewise, 4.11 acre is required in Tikri and 7.84 acre in Behrampur to connect the road from SPR to Subhash chowk, and also laying of services like water supply, sewerage and drainage on 680 metres stretch. Further, the authority needs 6.61 acre land in Behrampur, 37 acre in Naurangpur, 3 acre to build 220 metres stretch of sector 66/67 road, among other areas.

A senior GMDA official aware of the matter said that the cases for acquisition of land are being submitted to the land acquisition officer and urban estate for further submission to the government. “The procurement of land for construction of these roads is being taken up on priority and at the highest level. The Haryana CM on the meeting held on Thursday also directed that land required for roads and other projects should be procured on priority,” he said.

“The CM on Thursday had also issued directions that land needed for construction of service roads along the Central Peripheral Road should also be acquired on priority. It was also directed that 400 metres stretch of road that has become a bottleneck on Sector 71/72 road should also be resolved,” a senior government official said.

On being asked about the acquisition, an HSVP official said that six land related bottlenecks have already been resolved by them in last couple of months and possession of land has been handed over to GMDA. “The court cases are also being pursued on priority to get the legal issues resolved,” he said, adding that they are working to resolve other land issues.