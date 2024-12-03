Ggm admin to take strict action against illegal mining in Aravallis

Gurugram: The Gurugram district administration has assured stringent action against illegal mining activities in the Aravallis, underscoring the importance of preserving the Aravalli range as a protected forest region under the Supreme Court’s directives, officials said. Any illegal construction or mining in the Aravalli range must be stopped with strong action, not just fines, Gurugram district administration officials pointed out. (Representational Image)

During a meeting to address complaints of illegal mining, Gurugram deputy commissioner, Ajay Kumar, on Tuesday instructed all sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to form inspection teams in collaboration with the Pollution Control Board, police and mining departments.

The DC said that safeguarding this vital ecological zone is the responsibility of every citizen in the district. “These teams are meant to conduct surprise inspections of the district’s hilly areas, such as Naurangpur, Raisina, and Pataudi, and immediately halt any unauthorised mining or construction activities. Any violation must be met with legal action and imposing fines alone will not suffice — offenders should face stringent penalties to deter further breaches,” he said.

Monitoring existing operations

The DC said that Gurugram, currently, has 32 stone crushers and seven brick kilns in the Naurangpur, Raisina, and Pataudi areas. Work at these sites have been suspended following the implementation of Grap-4 (Graded Response Action Plan), last month. He warned that any stone crusher or kiln found operational would be sealed immediately.

“Any illegal construction or mining in the Aravalli range must be stopped with strong action, not just fines,” Kumar said, adding that vehicles overloaded with construction material should have their contents auctioned off as a deterrent.

Gurugram additional deputy commissioner, Hitesh Kumar Meena, highlighted earlier action taken to demolish illegal structures in Raisina Hills. He pointed out the need for strict measures to deter such activities. District Mining Officer Anil Kumar informed that stone crusher operators source materials from Rajasthan or other districts like Narnaul and Dadri, and they are not permitted to excavate within the Aravallis.