Ggm: GMDA plans to build new underpasses, flyovers at 7 spots

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has planned to build underpasses and flyovers at seven locations in the city according to the mobility plan prepared by the authority, with the GMDA now asking the Gurugram Metro Rail Ltd (GMRL) to take these projects into consideration while finalising the alignment and design for the Gurugram metro, officials said. GMDA officials said that as these structures are along the alignment of the Gurugram metro, they have asked the metro authorities to design the pillars of these structures along with the pillars of the metro to avoid construction problems in future. The site at Bakhtawar Chowk in Sector 47 in Gurugram where a proposed underpass is expected to be built soon by the civic agency. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HT)

The GMDA plans to construct an underpass at Bakhtawar Chowk and an elevated road at Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, which has already been approved, a grade separator (either an underpass or flyover) at Sector 3A, Sector 4 and 5 junction, a grade separator at Sector 5 junction, another grade separator at, Krishna Chowk, a flyover at Rezangla Chowk and (a grade separator) at the junction of the Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road and the Sector 23 road going towards Udyog Vihar.

All these proposed projects are along the alignment of the Gurugram metro rail project, which will extend the metro line from Millennium City metro station to Old Gurugram and to Cyber City in a loop, which will be 27 kilometres in length. According to the GMRL plan, this metro line will have 27 metro stations and it will be constructed along the existing master sector roads, which are owned by GMDA and other state government agencies.

A senior GMDA official said that according to the mobility plan prepared by the authority, they will construct an underpass at Bakhtawar Chowk and have already asked the metro to design the pillars at this location in such a manner that both the structures can be constructed in a complementary manner and without any obstruction. “There is also a plan to construct an elevated stretch at Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, and similar structures at five other locations along the metro alignment. We have asked the GMRL authorities to consider these proposed structures while finalising the route and designing the upcoming metro stations. Most importantly, we have asked the corporation to design the metro pillars and pillars for these structures in tandem so that we are future ready,” he said.

GMDA officials said that underpasses and flyovers are planned in the city depending on the estimated traffic movement at these junctions and such structures will be built in future depending upon the growth in traffic. “We are working with metro authorities to ensure that the entire road and metro infrastructure is designed in a synchronised manner,” he said.

When asked about the matter, a senior GMRL official said that they are regularly holding discussions with GMDA and all other stakeholders. “All these issues will be considered and thereafter alignment and design will be finalised,” he said.