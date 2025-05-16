Ggm Metro: Eight firms bid for 1,286 cr project

Gurugram: The tender for the construction of the first phase of the Gurugram Metro project from Millennium City Centre to the Dwarka Expressway has evoked strong response from infrastructure companies, with eight reputed firms submitting their bids for the ₹1,286 crore project, GMRL officials said. The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) will construct a metro station next to Millennium City metro station, in the first phase of metro construction from Millennium City metro station to Sector 9 station in Gurugram. (HT METRO)

GMRL staff who opened the tender on Thursday said that they have received bids from eight firms, which will now be technically evaluated by the corporation.

GMRL CEO and managing director, HMRTC, Chander Shekhar Khare said, “We have received a very positive response from eight reputed construction companies and this will lead to healthy competition. The next step will be to conduct technical and financial evaluation of the bids and this will be carried out on priority.”

He added that while the process to award the contract is still being worked out, they will work with agencies in Gurugram to get utilities shifted, and roads expanded along the alignment of the metro route, particularly for the first phase.

GMRL is the special purpose vehicle of the Haryana government responsible for implementing mass rapid transport projects in the state. The tender for the first phase was floated on March 8.

The work for the first phase of the metro project includes construction of 15.22km of the metro rail viaduct, 15 stations, a 1.85km spur to the Dwarka Expressway, and a ramp to the proposed depot in Sector 33.

The metro stations to be constructed in phase 1 include Millennium City Centre — which will be connected with the present DMRC station through an interchange, Sector 45, Cyber Park (Sector 46), Sector 47, Subhash Chowk, Sector 48, Sector 33, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar phase six, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai, Sector 9 and Sector 101.

GMRL officials said that metro construction will be carried out in three phases and in the second phase, 13 stations will be constructed from Sector-9 to DLF Cyber City. “The tender for this phase will be floated soon and it is being prepared,” they added. In the third phase, a metro depot will be constructed in Sector 33, where HSVP has already allotted 30 acres land to the GMRL, while transfer of around 5 acres is pending.