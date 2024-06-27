Ggm resident assaulted for petition to shift liquor vend from near home

Gurugram: A 49-year-old man was brutally assaulted for allegedly filing petitions against a liquor shop near his home in Palam Vihar Phase-I in an attempt to remove it from the residential area, police said. A 49-year-old man was brutally assaulted for allegedly filing petitions against a liquor shop near his home in Palam Vihar Phase-I in an attempt to remove it from the residential area, police said. (Representational Image)

The victim identified as Pardeep Dalal, is a property dealer, who had filed petitions with other residents to the Gurugram police commissioner and deputy commissioner urging them to shift the outlet as it was causing problems for all residents due to crowds of anti-social elements and people who gathered in an inebriated state in front of the shop nearly every day.

Investigators said that the assault took place at about 9pm on June 22, when Dalal was stepping out of his office at the DD Complex in new Palam Vihar.

They said that he found the general manager of the firm that owns the liquor shop and at least five to six of his employees armed with pistols, rods, sticks and screwdrivers outside the complex. They assaulted Dalal badly after finding him alone.

The victim, in his police complaint, alleged that two employees of the shop had visited his office on June 19 and had threatened him. They told him to withdraw the petitions or be ready to face the consequences.

The victim also alleged that while assaulting him, the shop manager threatened him with dire consequences for submitting petitions to the police.

A senior police officer said that when Dalal fell unconscious, the suspects left him at the spot and fled. “Commuters took him to a private hospital in New Palam Vihar where he was able to lodge a police complaint on Tuesday after regaining consciousness,” he said.

Inspector Ashok Kumar, station house officer of the Bajghera police station, said that they have CCTV camera footage of the incident in which 5-6 suspects can be seen assaulting Dalal but they were yet to be arrested.

Based on Dalal’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the general manager and other unidentified employees under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at Bajghera police station on Tuesday.

This was not a solitary incident in the city. On Monday, at least 100 residents of a society in Sector-43 protested against the allotment of a plot adjacent to their society to a liquor vend.