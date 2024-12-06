Ggm: Secondary garbage collection points to have CCTVs by year-end

Gurugram: By the end of December, all 14 secondary garbage collection points in Gurugram will be under CCTV surveillance, ensuring strict vigilance and action against illegal dumping of waste, officials said. A secondary garbage collection centre at Sector-52 in Gurugram that will be under CCTV surveillance from the end of December. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) announced the move during a meeting on Friday helmed by additional municipal commissioner Dr Balpreet Singh.

Singh said that CCTV cameras have already been installed at eight key locations, such as Atul Kataria Chowk, Sheetla Mata Mandir, Roshanpura vegetable market, Beriwala Bagh, Chakkarpur, Bandhwari Khandsa among others. The remaining six locations—Badshahpur, Fazilpur, Sikanderpur, Choma, Carterpuri, and Dhanwapur—will have CCTV cameras installed by the end of the month.

Singh also directed officials to expedite the work to ensure timely completion. He emphasised that surveillance will help identify and penalize those involved in illegal garbage dumping, thereby improving waste management and maintaining cleanliness across the city.

The decision was taken by the municipal corporation after repeated complaints were made against illegal dumping of waste late at night at these points, said officials.

During the meeting, Singh also instructed officials to make the Bulk Waste Generators (BWG) portal more user-friendly to facilitate easier registration. He recommended adding the portal link to the MCG’s official website for wider accessibility. Additionally, he emphasised transparency, saying that the portal should provide real-time data on the number of BWGs registered and penalized for non-compliance.

He further said that while BWGs may choose to manage their waste through private agencies, it is mandatory for them to register on the portal to ensure accountability and proper waste management.

Singh said with all secondary garbage collection points under CCTV surveillance, the MCG aims to curb illegal dumping and streamline waste management practices. “This initiative, combined with improvements to the BWG portal, underscores the city’s commitment to environmental sustainability and efficient urban governance. Our aim is to ensure and fast-track these measures, ensuring that Gurugram enters the new year with a cleaner and better-managed waste disposal system,” he said.