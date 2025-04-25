Menu Explore
Ghansoli woman kills 6-year-old, dies by suicide

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Apr 25, 2025 07:36 AM IST

Police said the woman allegedly strangled her daughter and then hanged herself using a scarf. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the tragedy

NAVI MUMBAI: A 25-year-old woman allegedly strangled her six-year-old daughter to death before taking her own life in her apartment in Ghansoli early on Thursday. According to the police, the incident took place between 1.47am and 1.50am.

Police said they were yet to figure out a motive for the murder-suicide but, according to a preliminary investigation, the woman had health issues and appeared to have been depressed, said a police officer investigating the case.

The woman and her husband also have a 10-year-old son. Police said the boy was not in the house at the time of the incident, and is in their hometown in Pandharpur.

The woman lived in Chinchali area in Ghansoli, along with her husband, who works at a clothing store. Police said the woman allegedly strangled her daughter and then hanged herself using a scarf. Her husband was not at home when the incident took place.

Police were alerted by neighbours, who noticed the woman hanging through an open window. They alerted her husband, who rushed home and, with the help of neighbours, took his wife and daughter to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Hospital in Vashi, where they were declared dead on arrival.

“No suicide note has been recovered,” said an officer from the Rabale police station.

Rabale police have conducted an inquest and have registered a case of accidental death. Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

