Ghaziabad: 28-year-old held for murdering neighbour after altercation on NYE

Ghaziabad: A 28-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering his 35-year-old neighbour after the deceased got involved in a verbal spat with the suspect’s wife on the night of December 31, 2024, police said, adding that the injured man was found dead in his house the next morning. A 28-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering his 35-year-old neighbour after the deceased got involved in a verbal spat with the suspect’s wife on the night of December 31, 2024. (HT PHOTO)

Investigators identified the suspect as Mohit Sharma while the deceased was identified as Vinod Kumar, Sharma’s neighbour at Rawli, Muradnagar.

Police officials said that on New Year’s Eve, Kumar was in an inebriated state, and around 9pm he entered into a verbal altercation with the wife of the suspect.

The house in which the deceased lived and the suspect’s home are opposite to each other on the street.

“The argument infuriated the suspect, who had just arrived back from work. Initially, he tried to pacify Kumar, but his neighbour continued abusing the family. He was holding a stick in his hand. The suspect told us during interrogation, that he grabbed Kumar’s stick and started hitting his legs in order to drive him away. As a result, the injured man fell down and sustained a head injury. Later, he went to his house and slept and was found dead by his family,” said Siddharth Gautam, ACP of Masuri/Muradnagar circle.

The family of the deceased on Wednesday approached the police, and an FIR for murder was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Sharma was arrested from Rawli on Thursday, and officials said that they will seek legal opinion about changing the BNS section to that of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

“As of now, the autopsy has indicated that he died of ante-mortem injuries on his head. However, the injuries to his legs were also clearly visible. We will seek legal opinion if the BNS section for murder can be changed to that of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. For now, the suspect has been arrested on charges of murder,” the ACP added.