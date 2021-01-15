Ghaziabad: House guest arrested for molesting 4-year-old girl

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Friday arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly molested a four-year-old girl inside her apartment at a highrise in Raj Nagar Extension Township. The police, on the basis of a complaint given by the girl’s mother, registered an FIR for molestation and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police identified the suspect as Saurabh Shail, who lived with the girl’s family and is from Ghaziabad itself. A video of him purportedly showing being thrashed by the girl’s father at their apartment went viral on social media.

“I was with my husband in one of the rooms while our daughter was playing in another room. Suddenly, I heard her crying and when I went to her room, the suspect was touching her inappropriately. I grabbed my daughter and called my husband. After this, we called the police emergency number while some neighbours came for help,” the girl’s mother alleged in her complaint given to Sihani Gate police.

“My daughter gets scared upon seeing him and I suspect he may have molested her previously as well,” she added.

Based on the complaint, the Sihani Gate police registered an FIR against the suspect.

“He was arrested by the police and an FIR was registered. He is a friend of the girl’s father and stayed with the family,” said Awaneesh Kumar, circle officer (city 2).