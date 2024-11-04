Ghaziabad lawyers’ cane-charge: HC lawyers return to work today, dist court advocates to continue work boycott

Lawyers across the state boycotted work on Monday in protest against cane-charge on advocates in Ghaziabad district court on October 29 demanding action against those responsible for the incident. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Almost all lawyers’ bodies across the state will continue to boycott work on Tuesday, with lawyers in several other states also joining the strike.

However, lawyers of the Lucknow and Allahabad high courts will resume work on Tuesday.

“Almost all Bar Associations across the state will continue work boycott on Tuesday also. Lawyers in other states, including those in Punjab, Haryana and New Delhi will also boycott work on Tuesday,” said Amresh Pal Singh, general secretary, Central Bar Association, district court, Lucknow.

“We have asked the state government to take action against cops responsible for cane-charging lawyers in Ghaziabad district court,” said Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, general secretary, OBA.

The Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh has also constituted a five-member committee to probe the incident and submit its report.

Meanwhile, work in the Allahabad high court came to a standstill on Monday, as lawyers boycotted judicial work on a call given by the Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA).

The lawyers led by president of HCBA, Anil Tiwari and secretary Vikrant Pandey, assembled at the main gate of Allahabad high court (gate no- 3) on Monday and burnt the effigy of the police as a mark of protest against the brutal cane-charge of lawyers.

In a release issued by joint secretary press of HCBA, Puneet Kumar Shukla, a criminal contempt petition has been prepared on behalf of the HCBA against the district judge of Ghaziabad – Anil Kumar - X, which will soon be filed before the high court.

Like the Allahabad high court, the lawyers belonging to Prayagraj’s district court, central administrative tribunal (CAT), board of revenue and other judicial places boycotted the judicial work on similar issues.

Earlier, on November 3, the HCBA, in a resolution, had demanded immediate suspension of the district judge, Ghaziabad, and also of the police officers concerned. Besides, it had also demanded compensation to the injured lawyers.