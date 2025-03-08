Ghaziabad: Man has affair with tenant, kills her husband after he finds out

A 55-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly bludgeoning his 27-year-old tenant to death in Indirapuram. Police said the argument began after the tenant got to know about his wife’s alleged involvement in a relationship with the landlord. The accused, Mohammad Ibadat, a resident of Lokpriya Vihar in Khoda (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

According to police, the accused is identified as Mohammad Ibadat, a resident of Lokpriya Vihar in Khoda, while the deceased is Mohammad Jalal, his tenant for the past eight months.

Police said that Jalal recently got to know about the affair between his wife Ayesha (goes by single name), 25, and Ibadat. “When he objected to this, Ayesha stopped talking to the landlord, following which Ibadat started demanding pending rent of ₹3,600 from Jalal, leading to a verbal altercation. The tenant allegedly used some objectionable words against Ibadat. So he planned to kill him to avenge his insult. On Wednesday night, he took Jalal for a walk towards Green Park in Indirapuram and offered him drinks,” Abhishek Srivastava, ACP of Indirapuram circle, said.

While having alcohol, Ibadat picked up a stone from the spot and hit the tenant’s head, leaving him dead on the spot. “After this, the accused came back home. Later, passersby found the body and informed the police. The tenant’s wife suspected the landlord’s role in the murder and filed a complaint. Our teams scanned CCTV footage in the area and saw the two going together on the night of the incident,” the ACP added.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the deceased’s wife, an FIR under sections of murder was registered and the accused was arrested on Friday. He also admitted to his role in the crime.