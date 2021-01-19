Ghaziabad municipal corporation readies DPR for treated water supply to industries project

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has got prepared a detailed project report for the supply of treated water to industrial units. The corporation will generate funds for the ₹239-crore project by floating bonds, officials said.

The corporation officials said that the process for floating of bonds is likely to get complete by March this year.

Under the treated water supply project, the civic body has planned to make use of about 40 millions liters per day (MLD) of treated water from its sewage treatment plant (STP) at Indirapuram and supply it through pipelines to the industrial units in Sahibabad Site IV Industrial Area, the officials said.

“The DPR for the project is complete and tenders will be floated once the bond is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange,” said MS Tanwar, municipal commissioner.

At present, the treated water from STP at Indirapuram drains out through a water channel and is taken to river Hindon. The officials said that once the water supply project gets complete, the industrial units will make use of the treated water and thereby a lot of fresh groundwater will be saved.

“From the STP, we will lay pipeline through which many units will get treated water for their,” Tanwar added.

It was in July, 2019, when the Uttar Pradesh cabinet had approved the proposal of floating bonds by the municipal corporations of Lucknow and Ghaziabad to fund their infrastructure projects. During the approval, bonds totalling ₹350 crore, including ₹200 crore for Lucknow and ₹150 crore for Ghaziabad, were proposed to be floated after a process.

On December 2 last year, the UP chief minister had participated in an event when the bond of Lucknow municipal corporation got listed on the BSE. The CM then announced that the next would be turn of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation.