Ghaziabad municipal corporation readies DPR for treated water supply to industries project
Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has got prepared a detailed project report for the supply of treated water to industrial units. The corporation will generate funds for the ₹239-crore project by floating bonds, officials said.
The corporation officials said that the process for floating of bonds is likely to get complete by March this year.
Under the treated water supply project, the civic body has planned to make use of about 40 millions liters per day (MLD) of treated water from its sewage treatment plant (STP) at Indirapuram and supply it through pipelines to the industrial units in Sahibabad Site IV Industrial Area, the officials said.
“The DPR for the project is complete and tenders will be floated once the bond is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange,” said MS Tanwar, municipal commissioner.
At present, the treated water from STP at Indirapuram drains out through a water channel and is taken to river Hindon. The officials said that once the water supply project gets complete, the industrial units will make use of the treated water and thereby a lot of fresh groundwater will be saved.
“From the STP, we will lay pipeline through which many units will get treated water for their,” Tanwar added.
It was in July, 2019, when the Uttar Pradesh cabinet had approved the proposal of floating bonds by the municipal corporations of Lucknow and Ghaziabad to fund their infrastructure projects. During the approval, bonds totalling ₹350 crore, including ₹200 crore for Lucknow and ₹150 crore for Ghaziabad, were proposed to be floated after a process.
On December 2 last year, the UP chief minister had participated in an event when the bond of Lucknow municipal corporation got listed on the BSE. The CM then announced that the next would be turn of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body ward offices abuzz with Covid-19 vaccine enquiries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Skipped Covid-19 vaccine day because of fear? Mumbai civic body to counsel you
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5% of healthcare staff in Mumbai not eligible for Covid-19 shot?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
64% get the Covid-19 jab in Thane district on second day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day 2 of Covid-19 vaccination process in Mumbai: 800 names repeated on CoWIN
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man throws ‘acid-like substance’ at 22-year-old’s face, arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JNU teachers allege varsity passed decisions without consulting them
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre, Haryana blame Delhi for Yamuna pollution
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hesitancy causes wastage of 1,000 vaccine doses in Delhi, say health officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior docs told to take Covid shots as vaccination number falls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccination: 16 minor adverse events on Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police urge farmers to shift tractor rally to KMP e-way
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad Development Authority reinvites EOI for ‘urban passenger ropeway’ project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad municipal corporation readies DPR for treated water supply to industries project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man, family get jail for trying to kill his wife
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox