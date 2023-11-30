GIDA 34th Foundation Day: Harsh decisions taken to change negative image of U.P, says CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath exuded confidence that efforts made for reform in Uttar Pradesh had changed the mindset of people and industrialists who were now inclined to making big investments in the state, on Thursday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurating celebrations of the 34th Foundation Day of GIDA, in Gorakhpur, on Thursday. (HT Photo)

He said that tough decisions taken by his government were needed to change the perception of people.

The CM was addressing a gathering at GIDA after inaugurating the four-day celebrations of 34th Foundation Day of Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA).

He laid the foundation stone of many plants worth ₹800 crore by private investors and also handed over allotment papers for setting up new plants worth ₹500 crore.

The CM also launched a portal in the name of GIDA Seva Portal for quick redressal of grievances of industrialists.

Citing the investment proposal of over ₹40 lakh crore received during Global Investors’ Summit, he said that the government was working to give real shape to the memoranda of understanding for setting up industries in the state.

The CM said that earlier, people across the country used to be scared of the name of Gorakhpur. Now, the situation had improved, and the region was touching new peaks.

FIRST TRADE FAIR INAUGURATED

The chief minister inaugurated the first four-day long trade fair on Thursday as a showcase of industrial growth of the state.

He appealed to the people to look around the 250 stalls in the trade exhibition that had the potential to showcase Uttar Pradesh in the field of industrial development.

GIDA has reached near turning point

The CM asserted that GIDA had reached its turning point. Varun Beverages, Gyan Dairy, Keyan Distillery and Gallant Group of industries have made huge investments and the youth of the region would have no need to go anywhere else for jobs, as investment of over ₹12,000 crore had already been made in GIDA, he added.

No dearth of raw material for plastic industries

Adityanath claimed that there was no shortage of raw materials as Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) would feed the need and a plastic park has been developed over 88 acres of land in sector 28 at Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

He said 35 entrepreneurs had been allotted their plots for setting up parks that would generate job opportunities for 5000 youth and a proposal of investment of ₹165 crore had been received.

CM meets industrialists

The CM held a meeting with over five dozen industrialists on Thursday and exhorted them to invest in the state without hesitation. He assured them that a conducive atmosphere for growth, suitable resources and first-class connectivity and infrastructure would be made available.

He further said that the state government was with them on each step and GIDA as well as other places were quite secure for their capital and precious life.

He said that for the skill development of youth, as per need of industries, GIDA and the National Industries Electronic and Information technology (NIELIT) have signed a memorandum of understanding.

