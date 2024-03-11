 Girl attempts suicide after neighbour harasses her - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Other Cities / Girl attempts suicide after neighbour harasses her

Girl attempts suicide after neighbour harasses her

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 11, 2024 08:42 AM IST

The girl’s kin have alleged that a youth in her neighbourhood harassed her following which she tried to hang herself.

A teenage girl attempted suicide after allegedly being harassed by her neighbour at a village under Mauaima police station of trans-Ganga area here on Saturday evening. The girl has been admitted to the hospital and a case has been registered against the accused on complaint of her kin, police said.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

The girl’s kin have alleged that a youth in her neighbourhood harassed her following which she tried to hang herself. They claimed that the girl and her friend were in the fields when the accused harassed her. However, police claimed that the girl and the youth knew each other and they were spotted by the neighbours in the fields. The trio was reprimanded by villagers following which the girl attempted suicide.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

DCP trans-Ganga Abhishek Bharti said on complaint of girl’s kin, an FIR has been registered against the accused youth, and efforts were on to trace him.

Meanwhile, a student was assaulted inside the hostel of United Medical College here over a week ago. Airport police lodged an FIR in this connection on Sunday following a complaint by security incharge of the college. Further action will be taken after scanning CCTV footage and statement of the victim, police said.

Security incharge at United Institute of Medical Science Arvind Kumar Singh in his complaint said on March 1 there was an argument between senior and junior students over some issue. They were pacified at that time. However, at around 3 am a group of students barged inside the college premises and entered the boys’ hostel where they created a ruckus. They assaulted a student Manuj Parihar on the head resulting in serious injuries to him. Manuj was admitted to emergency ward of the United hospital.

Cops at Airport police station said an FIR has been registered and the miscreants were being identified.

Monday, March 11, 2024
