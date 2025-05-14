Girls outshine boys again as CBSE declares Class 10 and 12 results

Girls continued to outperform boys in Delhi and the surrounding regions as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced results for Class 10 and 12 board examinations for the 2024-25 academic year. Class 10 students of Vidya Bal Bhawan School in Mayur Vihar celebrate after the results. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

In Delhi, the Class 12 pass percentage for girls stood at 96.71%, compared to 93.76% for boys. Overall, 95.23% of students who appeared for the Class 12 exams cleared them. In Class 10, 95.71% of girls passed, while the pass rate for boys was 93.98%. The total pass percentage for Class 10 in Delhi was 94.8%.In 2024, the pass percentage of girls in class 10 stood at 94.91% and 93.76% for boys. Meanwhile, the pass percentage of girls in class 12 was 96.6% and 93.29% for boys in 2024.

The national average for pass percentage in Class 12 was 88.39%, while it was 93.66% for Class 10.

The trend was mirrored in the Noida region — covering Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad — where 87.06% of girls passed the Class 12 exams, compared to just 77.2% of boys. Overall, the pass percentage stood at 81.29%. In Class 10, girls again outshone boys, with 92.4% passing against 87.38% of boys. The total pass rate was 89.41%. In 2024, students in the Capital recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.97% in class 12 and 94.35% in class 10.

In keeping with its recent policy to curb unhealthy competition, CBSE did not declare a merit list. However, merit certificates will be issued to the top 0.1% of candidates in each subject. These certificates will be available in students’ DigiLockers.

A total of 286,176 students from Delhi registered for the Class 12 exams this year. Of these, 284,852 appeared and 271,252 passed. The exams were held from February 15 to April 4 across 864 centres in Delhi, affiliated with 1,810 schools.

CBSE said this year’s Class 12 exams included 50% competency-based questions, aligning with reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. To prepare students and teachers, the board released model practice papers, hosted a pre-exam webinar on February 14, and organised training sessions for teachers.

In Class 10, 298,844 students had registered from Delhi, and 281,815 passed, bringing the city’s overall pass percentage to 94.8%. These exams were conducted from February 15 to March 18 at 867 centres affiliated with 2,118 schools.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta took to social media to congratulate students. “This success is a testament to your hard work, discipline, and determination,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). She encouraged those disappointed with their results not to lose heart: “This is just a stop, not the limit of your capabilities... Your sincere efforts and faith in yourself are your biggest strength.”

Delhi education minister Ashish Sood also congratulated the successful candidates on X.

School principals welcomed CBSE’s decision to refrain from announcing toppers, a move aimed at promoting a healthier academic environment. Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu School in Rohini, said: “We are happy to see so many smiling faces because real success is about learning and growing. CBSE’s swift, tech-enabled process and the progressive step of not declaring toppers has transformed results into true celebrations of learning.”

In the Noida region, 127,683 students appeared for Class 12 exams across 1,658 affiliated schools. Of them, 103,789 cleared the exams — an overall pass percentage of 81.29%. In Class 10, 1,70,111students appeared, and 1,50,795passed, resulting in an 89.41% pass percentage.

Gautam Budh Nagar, which had the highest number of schools (235) in the Noida region, recorded a Class 12 pass percentage of 86.79%, with 17,993 of 20,731 students passing. Girls again led with a pass rate of 91.74%, while 83.06% of boys cleared the exam.

Ghaziabad, home to 232 CBSE-affiliated schools, saw a Class 12 pass percentage of 83.98%. Of the 20,444 students who appeared, 17,179 passed. Here too, girls performed better — 89.84% passed compared to 80.54% of boys.

Educators attributed the regional dip in scores to challenging papers in key subjects such as Mathematics and Physics. “The pattern made it harder for top students to score 100s, but average performers did slightly better,” said Renu Singh, director-principal of Amity International School, Noida. “The overall marginal rise reflects that.”

Divya Bhatia, principal, Amity International School Saket, congratulated the students. “The results have been as good as every year with our Class 10 topper Ashita Bansal scoring 99.6% (or 498 out of 500) and Class 12 topper Adhya Arora scoring 99% marks… A large number of students in both 10 and 12 have scored a perfect 100 in various subjects,” she said.

In Gurugram, CBSE did not release district-wise data. However, several leading schools reported 100% pass rates, including Amity International School in Sectors 43 and 46, Blue Bells Global School, Shiv Nadar Schools, and Ajanta Public School.

With the results now out, attention shifts to college admissions and competitive exam preparations. Schools are also gearing up to support students through counselling sessions and academic guidance in the weeks ahead.

Educators say students must adapt to evolving question formats and skill-based assessments. “The focus now is not just on rote learning but on application-based thinking. The board’s direction is clear, and it’s up to us to prepare the students accordingly,” said Jyoti Arora.

Students of Atal Adarsh and Navyug Schools under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) have set a new record in the board exams, with 29 schools achieving 100% results, NDMC vice chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said in a statement, adding that the overall pass rate is 98.46%. “It is a proud moment for us this year, 7 schools in Class 12 and 22 schools in class 10 have achieved a 100% pass percentage,” he said.

Class 10 saw 946 of 952 students pass in 22 Atal Adarsh Schools, and 490 of 493 in Navyug Schools. In Class 12, 1,051 of Atal Adarsh students and 679 of Navyug students cleared the exams.

(with inputs from Ishita Singh)