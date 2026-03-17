Girl’s stalker shot in Aligarh hospital by PAC jawan cousin

A man undergoing treatment at a private hospital on Maris Road in Aligarh was shot at by two people, including a PAC jawan, on Monday night. The injured man, identified as Vedpal, an Aligarh resident, died during treatment on Tuesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Vedpal had been stalking the sister of the accused PAC jawan and had disrupted her marriage because of which the family of the girl was after him. They had beaten up Vedpal, who sustained a hand injury and was admitted to the Aligarh hospital.

The two shooters were visible in CCTV cameras installed at the hospital. They fired in the air while leaving the hospital after shooting Vedpal, who had undergone bone surgery earlier that day for injuries sustained in Mathura and was admitted to the hospital.

A case has been registered at Quarsi police station against the girl’s family members following Monday’s incident.

Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Aligarh, said on Tuesday, “The firing took place at 10 pm at a private hospital within the limits of Quarsi police station of Aligarh. The injured was identified as Vedpal, a resident of Khair area in Aligarh and was taken for treatment in critical condition on Monday night.”

Vedpal was rushed to JN Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh in a critical condition and was put on a ventilator. He died on Tuesday.

“Vedpal had known a girl in Mathura for years. The girl’s marriage was fixed elsewhere and was to take place on February 3 this year but Vedpal created hurdles, preventing the marriage. However, the girl’s family married her to someone else,” the SSP said.

“The family members of the girl had complained about Vedpal and he was sent to 14 days judicial custody in Mathura for breach of peace, last month. The father of the girl is posted in UP Police and posted at Bhagpat, while the brother of the girl is posted at Agra DIG office. Both have been taken into custody. The accused PAC jawan, Bhupendra Chaudhary, also the cousin of the girl,and his associate, are absconding and the hunt is on for them.

“The father of Vedpal complained to the police that the family members of the girl were issuing threats, and on Monday night, Chaudhary and his accomplice, reached the private hospital and shot at Vedpal, where he was undergoing treatment for injury,” the SSP said.

After being released from jail, Vedpal continued stalking the girl and a complaint was made on the helpline of Raya police in Mathura. Vedpal had sent a message to the girl last Sunday, and the traumatised girl complained to her family, who planned to settle the matter once and for all.