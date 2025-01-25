Global City on track to boost investment: Rao Narbir Singh

Gurugram: Haryana’s Forest and Industries Minister and Badshahpur MLA Rao Narbir Singh on Saturday inspected the proposed Global City site, emphasising that the project should be completed on time and highlighting its potential to boost economic expansion and attract investment to the region. Haryana’s Forest and Industries Minister and Badshahpur MLA Rao Narbir Singh on Saturday inspected the proposed Global City site in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO)

The minister said that the successful and timely execution of the Global City project will strengthen regional development prospects. The city will be seamlessly connected to National Highways 48 and 352W and the Dwarka Expressway, ensuring excellent connectivity. Additionally, a 6km-long green corridor with artificial lakes will enhance the environmental appeal of the project.

The project has an allocated budget of ₹4753.8 crore, with the first tender worth ₹940 crore already sanctioned to kickstart infrastructure development.

Future potential

The project spans 1003 acres between the Northern Peripheral Road (NPR) and Central Peripheral Road (CPR) and is designed to accommodate a mix of large and small land parcels. The first phase is expected to be completed by the end of next year. The minister revealed that Fortune 500 companies are already in talks with the state government to invest in Global City, strengthening its economic potential. The rapid development and improved connectivity in the region are expected to transform Gurugram’s socio-economic landscape.

Infrastructure and connectivity

According to HSIIDC DGM Arun Garg, the Global City project is designed on the “Live, Work and Play” model focussing on sustainable and environment-friendly development. The city will have a land-use distribution of 56.08% commercial, 40.05% residential, 2.73% institutional, and 1.14% for utilities. The project will also include a 6km green corridor with artificial lakes, promoting a healthier lifestyle.

Global City will cater to non-polluting IT and AI-based industries, aligning with the India AI mission. It will house over 1.8 lakh permanent residents and a floating population of 5.8 lakh, generating employment opportunities for more than 4 lakh people. Additionally, the city will include six schools, one college, and a world-class hospital.

Transport Facilities

To ensure smooth mobility, the project will include a Light Rapid Transit (Metro) system with six stations and an interchange with MMTS, dedicated EV bus routes, pedestrian pathways and cycle tracks. Multiple taxi stands and bus depots will further facilitate movement, while a helipad will offer direct air connectivity.

The minister said that while the entire project will take three to four months to commence, immediate repair work should be undertaken to address existing road issues.