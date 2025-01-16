GMDA clears encroachments from green belt on SPR

Gurugram: The enforcement wing of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) continued its anti-encroachment drive on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) on Wednesday, and cleared encroachments on about 10 acres of green belts along the road, GMDA officials said, adding that they removed illegal nurseries and shops selling building material from the area. The enforcement wing of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority carried out a demolition drive on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) on Wednesday to clear encroachments from green belts. (HT PHOTO)

GMDA district town planner, RS Bhath, who led the drive along the SPR said that four earth moving machines were deployed to clear the illegal encroachments on green belts. “During the drive it was found that nurseries had encroached upon 4 acres of green belts while building material suppliers were occupying another three acres of land. During the drive, the enforcement team also demolished seven permanent rooms, 15 temporary structures and 50 huts,” said Bhath.

The enforcement official said that all building material suppliers have asked for one day’s time to remove the material and they have been given 24 hours to clear the green belts, otherwise action will be taken against them.

According to GMDA officials, around 60 acres out of 160 acres of green belt existing on SPR is encroached. The authority has planned to make the entire 12km stretch of SPR from National Highway 48 to Ghata encroachment free, they added.

“Almost 20 acres of green belts on SPR have been cleared by GMDA in the last two days. There will be zero-tolerance towards encroachment on such key roads of the city and we seek public support in making Gurugram free of encroachment of government land and green areas,” said Bhath, who is also the district nodal officer for enforcement.