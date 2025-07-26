GMDA floats tenders to build three key missing roads

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has initiated the process of completing the long-pending road projects by floating tenders for construction of missing links on three key stretches. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹9 crore and the work is expected to be completed in a year, said a GMDA official. The GMDA has allocated ₹ 2.26 crore for the project. (HT Archive)

One of the key project involves connecting the main road of Sector 88 and 89 to the Gurugram-Pataudi Highway. A missing link remained due to unresolved land acquisition involving a private entity, which has now been resolved, said the official.

The GMDA has allocated ₹2.26 crore for the project, which also involves a drainage system along the road. The official said the work will have to be completed by within 300 days from the allotment of tenders.

Another key missing link is the sector 71-73 road, which will be constructed at a cost of ₹1.86 crore. “Once the missing links are constructed, the three major roads in Gurugram will become fully functional for the public,” said a senior GMDA official, adding that only a stretch of 350 metres was pending in the Sector 71 and sector 73 road, which will be built now.

Another city road that was stuck due to land related bottlenecks was the Sector 62 and sector 65 road. The matter was taken up by DS Dhesi, principal advisor, urban development, Haryana government and Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), which worked in the favour of the authorities.The land has now been transferred to GMDA, which has enabled the authority to float a tender of ₹4.87 crore for construction of missing links. With the completion of this road, residents of adjoining sectors and locals of Ullahwas and Kadarpur villages are likely to benefit, said the GMDA official.