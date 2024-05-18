GMRL to float tenders to hire consultants

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has floated a tender of nearly ₹135 crore to hire a general consultant who shall provide assistance in procurement, construction management, testing and commissioning of the entire metro project. In an attempt to expedite the construction of the metro project, GMRL had earlier taken permission from the Election Commission of India (ECI) to float the tender, and officials aware of the matter said that efforts are being made to ensure the tender is allotted by the end of June. Workers of Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) carry out a geo-technical survey for the Gurugram metro project in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO.)

The tender for the general consultant was floated on May 8 and its bids will be opened on June 24. Another tender for a detailed design consultant (DDC) was also floated on May 8 and its bids will be opened on May 20, officials aware of the matter said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The ₹5,452 crore Gurugram Metro project, the foundation stone for which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 16, will extend the Metro line from Huda City Centre to Cyber Hub via Old Gurugram, covering a total distance of 28.5 kilometres. It will have a total of 27 elevated stations.

A senior HMRTC official, who is aware of the matter said that tenders were floated for hiring a general consultant and a detailed design consultant after taking permission from the Election Commission of India (ECI) as the model code of conduct is in force due to the Lok Sabha polls. “The tenders have been floated to ensure that work can be allotted at the earliest. The general consultant will oversee the entire project from start to finish while the design will be provided by the detailed design consultant. Efforts are being made to ensure that these tenders are awarded within the next one month,” he said.

According to the mandate given for the general consultant, the firm will guide and supervise the construction and execution of the metro system, and this includes reviewing the DPR, checking designs, preparing tender documents, supervising construction, testing and commissioning the entire system, preparing a manual for a disaster management plan, preparing a security plan, preparing property development plans, and similar work.

The GMRL has also received bids from 13 companies for the appointment of a detailed design consultant (DDC), the tender for which was floated on May 8, after taking permission from the ECI, said officials cited above.

The design consultant will provide a detailed design of the entire metro system, including the conceptual layout planning of the proposed 27 elevated stations. This is the third bid for hiring a DDC since in the earlier two bids only a single company had bid for the tender, which had led to scrapping of the tender.

The design cost of the project is pegged at ₹17.68 crore and it will have to be completed in 48 weeks, the document added.

Currently, the geo-technical survey of the project is being carried out by the consultant hired by GMRL.

The Gurugram Metro project will have a design speed of 90 kmph and a maximum speed of 80 kmph. The main corridor of the Gurugram metro will be from the Millennium City Centre to Cyber City, Gurgaon (26.65 km) connecting the areas such as Subash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Sector 4/5, Palam Vihar and Cyber Hub.

It will also have a spur from Basai Village to the Dwarka Expressway (1.85 km). It will have track integration with the Rapid Metro at Belvedere Towers and Moulsari Avenue stations near Cyber Hub.

The estimated daily ridership in 2026 has been pegged at 534,000, in 2031 it will be 726,000, in 2041 it is expected to be 881,000 and in 2051 it is pegged at 1.7 million, according to the data shared by the Union housing and urban affairs ministry.