Goa CM slams DK Shivakumar for ‘lost mental balance’ remark, says ‘Congress culture’

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Friday hit back at Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, who in comments to the media reportedly said that the former had “lost his mental balance” over a river diversion project. Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant. (PTI)

Speaking to reporters at the Goa legislative assembly, Sawant said he would not be deterred by “who says what”.

“When DK Shivakumar speaks, he reveals the Congress culture. Our battle on the Mhadei issue will continue be it in the Supreme Court, the tribunal or with the central government. I have been fighting for the cause even before I was an elected member. I don’t care too much about who is saying what. I will continue to do whatever is necessary for the River,” Sawant said.

“There is a competition among the Congress as to who can speak lower than the other,” he added.

Earlier, while responding to Sawant’s comments in the House that the Union government and the Ministry of Environment and Forests would not be granting Karnataka permission for the river diversion project, Shivakumar said Sawant was not aware of the federal structure.

“I think Goa CM has lost his mental balance because he doesn’t know what kind of inter-state relationship should exist... I am going to start work. Let them stop it,” Shivakumar said.

The Mahadayi (or Mhadei) river originates in Karnataka’s Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary and flows through Goa before merging with the Arabian Sea. Karnataka plans to divert 7.56 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water to Malaprabha valley for the Kalasa-Banduri project, which would support over 4 million people in Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Bagalkot, and nearby areas. However, Goa has objected to this plan, leading to a decades-long dispute.

Speaking during the question hour on Tuesday, Sawant said he was aware about Karnataka’s “activities”, but there was little Goa could do except go to the Supreme Court with their pleas.

“Karnataka has been doing activities within its jurisdiction for the longest time. Irrespective of which government is in power (in Karnataka) they are doing these activities. We cannot go to their jurisdiction and stop them. They do not have any permission from the Ministry of Environment and Forests,” Sawant said.

“We will be filing a contempt of court petition as soon as possible,” the Goa CM added.