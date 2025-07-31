Goa mulls law to legalise traditional bullfight, CM says it’s a taming sport

Panaji: Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said the government will consider a law to legalise the traditional buffalo fight (Dhirio or Guerra) as “it does not involve a fight between two bulls, but is rather a taming sport.” NGO People for Animals, filed a petition in 1996 against the government’s failure to act against bullfights. (Representative photo)

Speaking during a calling attention motion raised by Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) legislator Jit Arolkar, Sawant said, “Jallikattu is a traditional Tamil sport often described as a bull taming event held during the Pongal festival held usually in January. It involves releasing a bull into the crowd and participants attempt to grab its hump and hold on for as long as possible. It is not a fight between two bulls.”

The Government of India in 1960 enacted the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, which said inciting “any animal to fight… solely with a view to providing entertainment” would amount to “treating animals cruelly.” A year later, Goa became part of the Indian Union, and the law came into force in the region.

As bullfights reportedly continued in Goa, NGO People for Animals, filed a petition in 1996 against the government’s failure to act against bullfights. The Bombay High Court at Goa reiterated, “…inciting any animal to fight any other animal with a view to providing entertainment or organising, using or acting in the management of any place for animal fighting… is clearly prohibited by Section 11 of the said Act.”

Arolkar argued that Dhirio has been a part of Goa’s cultural and traditional fabric for decades, often associated with village feasts and community gatherings. “The practice dates back to the Harappan civilisation with evidence uncovered suggesting that such fights were held for sport and entertainment,” Arolkar said.

Sawant said, “I understand the sentiments of the members of this House that it is a traditional event along the coastal belt. Animal lovers went to court and it got banned. Keeping in mind the sentiments, and examining the issue legally, we will see what can be possible.”

He added that there were six cases of illegal bullfighting registered so far in the state.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Venzy Viegas had moved a private members’ bill in 2023 to legalise the practice, a bill that has been pending for vetting with the law department since then.