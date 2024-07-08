Goa sees incessant showers, several areas water-logged; three killed in wall collapse

Panaji, Incessant rains lashed Goa for the third consecutive day on Monday, inundating several low-lying areas in the coastal state. HT Image

Three persons died in a wall collapse incident at Kundaim Industrial Estate amid heavy rainfall in North Goa on Sunday, police said.

Labourers Dilip Yadav , Mukesh Kumar Singh and Trinity Nayak died after a wall collapsed on them, an official said.

Goa has been witnessing heavy rains since Saturday, with the state education department declaring a holiday for all schools till Class 12 on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert, forecasting moderate to heavy showers with strong surface winds, gusting to 40 to 50 km per hour, likely at many places in North and South Goa districts.

In 24 hours ending 8.30 am, Panaji recorded the highest rainfall of 360 mm, while Quepem received the lowest 175 mm.

Several areas in Canacona taluka in South Goa have been inundated since Sunday night.

Residents of Avem village near Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary have claimed that the lone bridge connecting them to Canacona town is in a precarious condition, and they will be completely cut off if it collapses.

"The water has been flowing over the bridge for the last two days, and two of the pillars have given away," said Basuri Desai, a resident of the area.

"People have stopped using this bridge as it may wash away anytime," he said.

According to locals, the situation was similar at Mayem in North Goa, where the road connecting the village to other areas is water-logged.

"People are not taking any risks by stepping out and have chosen to stay indoors till the water recedes," Mayem resident Ramakrishna Naik said.

Talking to reporters, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant appealed to people to stay indoors and avoid visiting flood-prone areas.

He said the disaster management authority is active, and collectors of both districts were monitoring the situation round the clock.

According to the water resources department, the state's largest reservoir, Selaulim Dam, reached full capacity on Sunday night.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.