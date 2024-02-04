Goa speaker accuses minister of misappropriation of funds, demands inquiry

Panaji: Goa legislative assembly speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Friday called for an inquiry into the functioning of Goa’s Art and Culture minister Govind Gaude as he accused him of misappropriation of funds. Goa legislative assembly speaker Ramesh Tawadkar (File Photo)

The speaker called the minister “indisciplined and irresponsible” for allegedly sanctioning monies to the tune of Rs.26 lakh for “events that were never held in his constituency”.

Speaking to the media, Tawadkar, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from the Canacona constituency demanded the matter be probed both by the government as well as party heads.

Money was given to multiple organisations but no events were held here, said Tawadkar. Questioning the intentions of the minister, he said this needs to be inquired into.

Tawadkar’s comments came after a group of grassroots functionaries affiliated to the BJP and hailing from the villages represented by Tawadkar told the media that they received documents from the state Art and Culture Department stating that several state-sponsored events were held in the villages2, but they have no knowledge of these events ever being held – more so during the monsoons when it is almost impossible to hold outdoor events.

Amounts ranging from Rs.3-5 lakh were sanctioned for each event, according to the documents.

“I am seeing for the first time that a minister of my government can behave in this way– keeping aside protocol, propriety, discipline and in an irresponsible manner. I have taken this matter to the chief minister, saying that this is not a matter that can be tolerated. That a minister can behave carelessly and ignore his party MLA and disregard his seniors is very unfortunate,” Tawadkar said.

“I have asked also the chief minister to inquire into this matter and the director of art and culture has been asked to submit a report. This cannot happen without the permission of the minister. It is all in black and white,” he added.

Gaude said that the amount was sanctioned to non-governmental organizations and self-help groups to hold cultural programmes and if the money was not utilised, it would be recovered (from them).

“We receive applications (for holding cultural events). We do not say no to anyone. The department scrutinises the applications and then sanctions them. After the programme is held, we seek a utilisation certificate and if they are not in tune then they are debarred. If there is such a situation (of events not being held) we will increase the vigilance in these sanctions. If the programme is not conducted, we will hold an inquiry and recover the money with interest. There is a procedure for everything,” Gaude said.

Gaude is facing the heat once again having been under the scanner for allegedly overspending on the renovation of Kala Academy, an iconic art and cultural space in Goa’s capital Panaji that continues to be beset by complaints of low-quality work.

Opposition Goa Forward Party leader Vijai Sardesai said that the allegation and accusation of a scam and misappropriation of funds by the minister has to be viewed with the utmost seriousness and attention it deserves.

“I stand vindicated as I have raised this issue myself many times before but to no avail. The Goa government must immediately launch a comprehensive and independent investigation into this affair. The minister’s position has become untenable now with such scathing comments from the assembly’s presiding authority, and I demand that he step down and face the inquiry,” he said.