Home / Cities / Others / Goa to collaborate with Portugal for improving tourist experience: Minister

Goa to collaborate with Portugal for improving tourist experience: Minister

ByGerard de Souza
Mar 07, 2023 05:52 PM IST

Goa tourism minister Rohan Khaunte called on Portuguese minister of economy and maritime affairs, Antonio Costa Silva

Goa and Portugal will explore opportunities for collaboration in innovative technologies and tourism practices to help bring better tourist experiences, the state’s tourism minister Rohan Khaunte, who is on a visit to the European country, said on Tuesday.

A delegation from the Goa Tourism Department was at the Bolsa Turismo Lisboa Travel Market (BTL) Portugal, held at Feira Internacional de Lisboa atividades (FIL), Lisboa, Portugal from March 1 to 5. (File Photo)
A delegation from the Goa Tourism Department was at the Bolsa Turismo Lisboa Travel Market (BTL) Portugal, held at Feira Internacional de Lisboa atividades (FIL), Lisboa, Portugal from March 1 to 5. (File Photo)

Khaunte called on Portuguese minister of economy and maritime affairs, Antonio Costa Silva.

“Both leaders held discussions in depth on various aspects in the field of Tourism & IT (information technology). Khaunte, who is representing Goa state, also had discussions with Silva, with regards to possible future collaborations in the tourism sector,” a statement released by Khaunte’s office said.

According to the statement, Goa and Portugal will collaborate and share their ideas and knowledge, and sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in Tourism and IT soon on the exchange of ideas regarding growth of tourism, building demand for Goa from Portugal, alternative fuels, startup ecosystem, exchange of views and many more.

Increasing the air connectivity between Portugal and Goa is key and with the new international airport in North Goa, Manohar International Airport, the possibility of a new route was discussed in one of the meetings that Khaunte held with Christine Ourmières-Widener, chief executive officer (CEO) of TAP Group, Portugal, the release added.

A delegation from the Goa Tourism Department was at the Bolsa Turismo Lisboa Travel Market (BTL) Portugal, held at Feira Internacional de Lisboa atividades (FIL), Lisboa, Portugal from March 1 to 5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out