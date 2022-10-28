Home / Cities / Others / Goa’s NIO & Research Council of Norway announce collaboration in oceanic research

Goa’s NIO & Research Council of Norway announce collaboration in oceanic research

Published on Oct 28, 2022 04:32 PM IST

The National Institute of Oceanography is the country’s premier agency for oceanic research and helps defend India’s interests in the Arabian Sea

National Institute of Oceanography officials with Research council of Norway representatives in Goa. (Twitter Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

The National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) has announced plans to collaborate with the Research Council of Norway to explore possibilities in oceanic research with and develop cooperation in mutually interested fields of oceanography.

A delegation of representatives from the Research Council of Norway visited the NIO, headquartered at Goa, earlier this month to take forward the partnership.

“The possibilities of scientific collaboration between CSIR-NIO and the Norwegian institutions were discussed in detail. It is suggested to have a series of interactions in the future to develop bilateral collaboration in mutually interested fields of ocean research,” the institute said in a statement.

Also Read:Goa’s coastal management plan gets nod

The NIO, under the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), is the country’s premier agency for oceanic research and helps defend India’s interests in the Arabian Sea by providing scientific proof for its claims.

The NIO has a long history of collaborating with research institutes in Norway through exchange programmes, cross functional collaborations, and even joint research expeditions to the high seas.

