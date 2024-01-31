Gonda MP booked for illegally occupying Gurudwara

On the orders of the MP/MLA Court, a case has been registered against 12 people, including Gonda MP Kirti Vardhan Singh alias Raja Bhaiya and inspectors of Mankapur Kotwali police station, on Wednesday, for the illegal occupation and looting of a Gurudwara located in Mankapur. BJP MP Kirti Vardhan Singh (Twitter)

Reports said, one Gurbachan Kaur of Mankapur Kotwali area had filed an application in the court alleging that her father-in-law, Mohar Singh, purchased a land from the MP in mohalla Bhagat Singh Nagar and constructed a house with a Gurudwara inside.

She alleged that on September 13, 2023, the BJP MP Kirti Vardhan Singh arrived at Mohar Singh’s place with the then in-charge of Mankapur Kotwali, inspector Sudhir Kumar Singh, crime inspector Arun Kumar Rai, and others, and threatened Mohar Singh to vacate the house.

Gurbachan informed the Gonda ASP about the incident on September 14; he ordered an inquiry by the deputy SP of Mankapur police circle. On September 15, Inspector Arun Kumar Rai reached the spot with police personnel and started threatening to vacate the Gurudwara. Despite the complaint filed with the police, on September 16, MP Kirtivardhan Singh’s men, along with a police team led by inspectors Sudhir Kumar Singh and Arun Kumar Rai and forcefully took possession of the property.

Then Gurbachan Kaur filed a petition in the Lucknow High Court on September 17, the High Court ordered the immediate transfer of inspectors Sudhir Kumar Singh and Arun Kumar Rai and directed the MP/MLA Court to prosecute the accused in the case.