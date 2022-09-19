Home / Cities / Others / Gorakhpur: Cattle smuggler nabbed

Gorakhpur: Cattle smuggler nabbed

others
Published on Sep 19, 2022 12:25 AM IST

The injured has been identified as Zulfeqar, a resident of Kushinagar district. He is accused of being a member of an interstate cattle smuggling gang

Injured cattle smuggler in police custody being taken to BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
Injured cattle smuggler in police custody being taken to BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

A cattle smuggler sustained bullet injury in a gunfight and was later arrested by the police in the wee hours of Sunday in a village under the Chiluatal police station of the district. The injured has been identified as Zulfeqar, a resident of Kushinagar district. He is accused of being a member of an interstate cattle smuggling gang. SP North, Manoj Kumar said that police had intensified the operation against the cattle smugglers and had constituted some teams. One of the teams was carrying out a search operation when the accused started firing at them. Later he was arrested while two of his associates managed to flee from the scene. --Abdur Rahman

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out