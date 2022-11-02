Gorakhpur doctors flummoxed: Dengue-like symptoms but negative pathology reports

The district has seen a rise in the number of patients with symptoms of dengue fever. However, their pathology test reports return negative, leaving physicians bewildered.

At the microbiology department of BRD Medical College, in 180 pathology tests, only 80 positive cases of dengue were detected on October 30 and 31.

Dr Amresh Singh, head, microbiology department, BRD Medical College, said that they were now tackling suspected dengue cases as non dengue viral syndrome. He said total leukocyte count in various patients was less than normal but the dengue test was negative which is concerning.

Every day patients with fever and joint pain are reaching the OPD of BRD Medical College and district hospital, besides private hospitals.

According to officials at the Medical College, reports of around 200 patients with fever reached the OPD with only 20% having positive symptoms of dengue, on October 30 and 31.

A similar situation prevailed at district hospital OPD too. According to Dr Rajesh Kumar, the physician at district hospital, daily three or four patients were being hospitalised there after platelets count dropped below 25,000.

Dr Ashutosh Dubey, CMO, said that 127 cases of dengue had come to the district hospital.

He appealed to people to adopt protective measures and said that a decline in such cases is expected by next week. According to unofficial reports, there is at least one case of viral fever with symptoms of dengue in each house of various localities of the city including Nezampur, Basantpur, Ilahi Bagh, Dashari Bagh and Geeta Press Road.

