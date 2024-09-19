Gorakhpur now new hub of development: CM after opening floating restaurant

Inaugurating Uttar Pradesh’s first floating restaurant in Ramgarh lake here on Thursday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said it will not only give a boost to tourism but also open new job opportunities in the region. CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the state’s first floating restaurant at the Ramgarh lake in Gorakhpur on Thursday. (HT)

He said Gorakhpur has transformed into a new hub of development and employment opportunities have increased here due to rigorous efforts and innovative ideas.

“It is good that people here will at least not be served Hapur-wala juice or rotis with spit. Whatever served here will be pure,” the CM said. He was referring to a recent incident of a vendor allegedly spitting on food.

Addressing a gathering at the jetty of the Ramgarh lake, Yogi said a decade earlier the area used to be a dumping ground and place for criminal activities. However, it had now been turned into a hub of tourism, the CM added.

On the occasion, he also inspected the three storeys of the restaurant and inquired about the facilities as he interacted with staff there.

The construction of the floating restaurant equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and named ‘Float’ began on August 17, 2022, and it is now ready to welcome guests.

Designed with an attractive interior, this three-floor, 9,600 square-foot restaurant can accommodate between 100 to 150 visitors at a time, government officials said.

The CM further said construction of Ring road around the Ramgarh lake was in final stage that would attract tourists from across the country and abroad as the Shaheed Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park aka Gorakhpur Zoo was near the lake and many other five star hotels were in the pipeline.

Moreover, Yogi handed over allotment papers to beneficiaries of Greenwood Apartments developed by the Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) over 5.20-acre land and directed officials to complete the construction of all 479 flats by 2027.

Local MP Ravi Kishan Shukla also underlined the development of Gorakhpur in the past over seven years. Mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastav and BJP MLA Vipin Singh were prominent among those present on the occasion.

(With inputs from PTI)