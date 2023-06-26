Home / Cities / Others / Man held for illegally razing residence and shop of former lekhpal

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Jun 26, 2023 08:16 PM IST

Police arrest one person and register case against 20 others for rioting and damaging the property of a former lekhpal over minor dispute in Gorakhpur.

On Monday, the Gorakhpur police arrested one person and registered case against 20 others for rioting and damaging the property of a former lekhpal over minor dispute, here in Bansgaon tehsil.

(Pic for representation)

The accused has been identified as Atal Singh, a resident of village Dumri under Gagha police station of the district. As per the police officials, a complaint was filed against Singh by former lekhpal Sachitanand Singh who has accused Atal of illegally demolishing his residence and shop in the wee hours of Saturday.

On Sunday, the victim narrated his ordeal before district magistrate Krishna Karunesh. In his application to the DM, Sachitanand stated that Atal Singh along with 20 other accomplices bulldozed his residence and shop in village Thatuli under Gagha police station of the district. In his application, he also blamed SDM and nayab tehsildar for being hand in glove in the matter.

Following the complaints, the DM also initiated an inquiry against SDM Bansgaon Sidharth Pathak.

Meanwhile, the district police came into action and arrested one of the accused and lodged case against 20 others on Monday.

The DM confirmed the allegations of demolition of the house and shop and said stringent legal action will be taken against the guilty.

SDM Bansgaon Sidharth Pathak has, however, categorically denied the charges against him.

SP city Krishna Kumar Bishnoi ensured of taking stringent action against the accused.

Police station incharge of Gagha Suraj Singh said a case had been registered against Atal Singh and 20 others and Atal singh has been arrested.

