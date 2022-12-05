Gorakhpur police attach property of senior SP leader

Following the directives of district magistrate Krishna Karunesh, the Gorakhpur police on Sunday attached three-storey residential flat of senior Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav alias Bhola Yadav in Pipi Ganj town of the district.

Yadav is a former member of zila panchayat. He was wanted in 44 cases and police had slapped Gangster Act on him two months ago.

Following instructions of the district magistrate, tehsildar Rakesh Kannaujia along with circle officer Yogender Singh reached the residence of Yadav and executed the order.

SP north Manoj Kumar Awasthi said Bhola Yadav is a history-sheeter and he is carrying reward of ₹20,000 on his head.

District police also slapped Gangster Act on one Neeraj Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav for their alleged involvement in two dozen criminal activities. Both are the residents of a locality under Sahjanwa police station of the district.