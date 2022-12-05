Home / Cities / Others / Gorakhpur police attach property of senior SP leader

Gorakhpur police attach property of senior SP leader

others
Published on Dec 05, 2022 12:51 AM IST

Yadav is a former member of zila panchayat. He was wanted in 44 cases and police had slapped Gangster Act on him two months ago.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

Following the directives of district magistrate Krishna Karunesh, the Gorakhpur police on Sunday attached three-storey residential flat of senior Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav alias Bhola Yadav in Pipi Ganj town of the district.

Yadav is a former member of zila panchayat. He was wanted in 44 cases and police had slapped Gangster Act on him two months ago.

Following instructions of the district magistrate, tehsildar Rakesh Kannaujia along with circle officer Yogender Singh reached the residence of Yadav and executed the order.

SP north Manoj Kumar Awasthi said Bhola Yadav is a history-sheeter and he is carrying reward of 20,000 on his head.

District police also slapped Gangster Act on one Neeraj Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav for their alleged involvement in two dozen criminal activities. Both are the residents of a locality under Sahjanwa police station of the district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out