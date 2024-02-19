Gorakhpur set for Rs. 14,000 crore investment influx

In a bold move towards economic growth in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Rs. 14,000 crore will be allocated in a Groundbreaking Ceremony (GBC) which is scheduled to be held in Lucknow on February 19. This investment is poised to accelerate industrial growth in Gorakhpur and stimulate business activities throughout the district. UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Vipin Kumar/HT Archive)

A total of 29 industrialists and entrepreneurs, with investment proposals exceeding Rs. 10 crore each, will participate in the GBC in Lucknow, while 160 others will observe this historic moment from the Baba Gambhir Nath Auditorium in Gorakhpur.

Officials from the Gorakhpur industry department confirmed that 15 different departments in the district had received 290 investment proposals worth Rs. 13,776 crore during the Global Investment Summit last year on February 10th and 11th.

The agreements made during the GIS are finally materialising, promising to generate employment opportunities for around 50 thousand youths.

The CM’s camp office at Gorakhnath temple has confirmed that the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) will share Rs. 8,751 crore in the Groundbreaking ceremony, as 153 Memorandums of Understanding are all set to translate into reality, creating almost 28 thousand job opportunities.

Similarly, the Micro Small and Mini Enterprises (MSME) sector has signed 1174 proposals worth Rs. 1174 crore, and the housing sector has received proposals to invest Rs. 2030 crore, both of which would create over 20 thousand job opportunities.

Officials also confirmed that the tourism sector had received proposals worth Rs. 713 crore, and the Handloom sector had secured investments of Rs. 507 crore. Additionally, agreements have been signed in the horticulture, dairy and technical education departments, promising further transformation into reality.