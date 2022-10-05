Home / Cities / Others / Gorakhpur students make it possible to burn Ravana effigy with a single click

Gorakhpur students make it possible to burn Ravana effigy with a single click

others
Published on Oct 05, 2022 01:21 AM IST

The stage artist performing the role of Lord Rama in Ramlila will now be able to burn the effigy by pressing a simple button.

The BTech students of the Institute of Technology and Management (ITM), in Gorakhpur found a smart way to burn the effigy of Ravan with the help of a mobile phone. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
The BTech students of the Institute of Technology and Management (ITM), in Gorakhpur found a smart way to burn the effigy of Ravan with the help of a mobile phone. (FOR REPRESENTATION)
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

The BTech students of the Institute of Technology and Management (ITM), in Gorakhpur found a smart way to burn the effigy of Ravan with the help of a mobile phone.

Under the guidance of their professor Vineet Rai, BTech students of ITM, Neha Lath, Mahima Tripathi, Utkarsh Dubey, Swastik Kushwaha and others have developed a new method for Ravan Dahan.

The effigy of Ravan would be connected to another device through wires. The stage artist performing the role of Lord Rama in Ramlila will now be able to burn the effigy by pressing a simple button.

RISE IN SALE OF DURGA IDOLS AND RAVANA EFFIGY

Sources said demand for the idol Goddess Durga registered a slight increase after two years of lull celebrations due to the pandemic. Demand for Ravan’s effigy has also increased, they added. Abdur Rahman

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out