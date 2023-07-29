Vandalism, violence at DDU Gorakhpur University: Varsity expels 18 students, bans entry of six others

DDU Gorakhpur University authorities expelled 18 students and imposed ban on the entry of six others on the campus of the university, on Saturday. The action follows a week after the vice-chancellor’s office was vandalised and the V-C and registrar were thrashed by rowdy student elements on July 21. The DDU Gorakhpur University in Gorakhpur (HT File Photo)

Chief proctor Dr Satyapal Singh said Suraj Kumar Chanchal, Chandrapal Singh Yadav, Arpit Kasaudhan, Prince Tiwari, Sanjeev Tripathi, Shakti Singh, Prateek Ranjan Singh, Piyush Kumar, Vipin Jaiswal, Saurab Kumar Gaur, Rishab Singh, Shivam Pandey, Shubham Govind Rao, Sharan Kumar Mishra, Prabhat Rai, Anurag Mishra, Deepak Kumar, Abhijeet Sharma are among those who have been expelled from the university.

He confirmed that the decision of expulsion of students had been taken on the report of the Dean of Students Welfare and a judicial inquiry had also been initiated against them.

The decision of the university authorities may trigger off more problems on the campus, already upset by the fee hike issue with the Akhil Vidhyarthi Parishad leaders demanding to roll back the hike.

Regional secretary of the ABVP, Haridev Singh, has condemned the action and said that expulsion was not the solution to the problem. He said that depriving students from appearing in examinations was like depriving them of the right to education and it was part of a deep-rooted conspiracy to defame the peaceful agitation of the ABVP. Singh reiterated that the agitation on fee hike would continue.

DDU University has come out with a detailed report on comparison of fees of the university with the others and claimed that despite the hike in the fees, the fees of courses in DDU were comparatively less than in other institutions.

Abdur Rahman