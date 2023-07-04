NER’s first Vande Bharat at Charbagh Stn; to be flagged off by PM Modi on July 7

LUCKNOW Ahead of its flag-off ceremony, the Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express, a first for the North-Eastern Railways (NER), completed its first successful trial on Tuesday. The trial run started from Gorakhpur and ended at Lucknow while halting at Ayodhya and other major stations. Cockpit-like ‘black box’ at loco pilot chamber to facilitate probe during mishaps (HT Photo)

The train covered a distance of 296 kilometres from CM Yogi’s assembly constituency Gorakhpur via Ayodhya and Basti to reach Lucknow only in 3 hours 58 minutes (reportedly). “The train reached 17 minutes earlier at 10.30 am against its scheduled time of 10:20 am in Charbagh station after it departed Gorakhpur junction at 6:05 am,” said officials. The train operated at a maximum of 110 mph on the track although the train cruise limit is 160 mph.

The semi-high speed train would run between Gorakhpur to Lucknow via Ayodhya. It is likely to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of CM Yogi Adityanath on July 7. As per sources, preparations are in full swing for the historic moment in NER history as Modi would be the first PM to reach Gorakhpur Railway station to flag off the train. Though officials have yet not confirmed his presence at the flag-off as they are waiting for a minute-to-minute programme from PMO. However, preparations are in full swing.

“Railways officials have drafted a timetable of the route and halts of the trains and ticket prices that are likely to be approved by the Railway Board before the flag-off. Whether it will be operated from Charbagh, Lucknow Junction, or Gomti Nagar station is also to be decided,” said Pankaj Singh, chief public relations officer (CPRO), NER, Gorakhpur.

Aircraft-like facilities; cockpit like ‘black box’, & other facilities

The CPRO told HT that aircraft-like-‘black box’ or a data recorder has been added to the loco pilot’s chamber which will help in retrieving information during any train mishap. There are charging facilities at each seat. Additionally, a separate toilet for women with children has been added at the two ends of the train. “A single woman travelling with a small child can keep their baby on it inside the toilet with a strap-in chair for keeping the baby. Toilets have also been made keeping the specially-abled in mind,” he added.

Every coach of the train boasts of modern amenities -- including hot/cold tap water, three sets of microwave oven, and as many deep freezers, bottle containers, and hand dryer.

“Interestingly, each seat will have an ‘emergency talk back unit’ which passengers can use by just pressing a button. The loco pilot will get a message immediately in case of emergency. Additionally, the loco pilot will get a display of the passenger with details and can directly coordinate with him/her,” he said.

The said Vande Bharat Express has been manufactured at Integral Coach Factory, Chennai. The train has eight coach rakes -- one executive chair car coach and seven regular AC chair car coaches -- with a total seating capacity of 530. To ensure financial feasibility on shorter routes, the Indian Railways recently introduced Vande Bharat Express with eight coaches instead of the usual 16.

The Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express is the second train that is dedicated to catering to bound passengers. The New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharata Express, launched in 2019, is already operational. Currently, the fastest trains operating between the two cities are Gorakhdham Express and Bihar Sampark Kranti Express. Both trains take four hours and forty-five minutes to cover the same distance.

Key highlights

NER’s first Vande Bharat has eight coach rakes -- one executive chair car coach and seven regular AC chair car coaches -- with a seating capacity of 530.

Vande Bharat would connect Gorakhpur with Lucknow via Ayodhya and cover the distance in less than four hours.

Cockpit-like ‘black box with the loco pilot to facilitate investigation in a mishap.

‘Emergency talk back’ button with the passenger to directly coordinate with a loco pilot with the digital image.