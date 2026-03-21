Goverdhan Parikrama done, President ends 3-day Mathura visit

After a day filled with rituals, prayers and parikrama (circumambulation) of Goverdhan hillock, President Droupadi Murmu ended her private visit to Mathura and Vrindavan on Saturday and flew back to Delhi. Governor Anandiben Patel, MP from Mathura Hema Malini and ministers in UP Cabinet were in Goverdhan. President Droupadi Murmu with governor Anandiben Patel offers prayers at the Daan Ghati Temple, in Govardhan, near Mathura, on Saturday. (PTI)

President Murmu reached the famous Danghati Temple in Goverdhan pilgrimage town of Mathura district on Saturday to mark the last day of her three-day visit.

She had a busy schedule during her private visit which began after she landed at Mathura Cantt helipad on Thursday and attended events and offered prayers at different temples in Mathura and Vrindavan along with her family members on Thursday and Friday.

Governor Anandiben Patel welcomed the President in Goverdhan on Saturday. Ministers of the UP Cabinet, Laxmi Narain Chaudhary, Sandeep Singh beside local MLA and receiver of Danghati Temple welcomed her. The President offered prayers at Shri Radha Krishna temple and was presented with a ‘chunri’.

The President and governor offered milk to Goverdhan hillock in symbolic manner and then went ahead with 21-kilometer Parikrama (circumambulation) of Goverdhan hillock, which according to mythology, was lifted by Lord Krishna on his index finger to save Brajwasis from the fury of Lord Indra who unleashed heavy rains. The President walked some distance and then used a golf cart to cover the remaining distance of the ritual.

The President was welcomed at various locations including Raman Reti Ashram and got down from the golf cart after reaching Anyor village on the Parikrama route and distributed chocolates to children in the village.

The ‘yatra’ touched the Rajasthan border where she was welcomed again. She offered prayers at Mansi Ganga and thereafter planted a sapling to mark International Day of Forests today.

Thereafter, the President returned to Delhi with the governor and BJP MP seeing her off.