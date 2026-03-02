Govt committed to appointing interlocutor for Naga peace talks: Nagaland Guv Bhalla

Nagaland governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday said the state government remains committed to the peaceful settlement of the Naga political issue. Bhalla acknowledged the PAC’s efforts in reviewing the major issues relating to the peace process. (ANI file photo)

Delivering his maiden address in the state assembly, the governor highlighted the recent meeting of chief minister Neiphiu Rio with Union home minister Amit Shah, pushing for dialogue and peace process by appointing an interlocutor of political or ministerial level to expedite the talks.

The state government has constituted a Political Affairs Committee (PAC) consisting of all the elected members representing all the tribes, political parties, and the two Members of Parliament (MPs) from Nagaland, for facilitating and giving an impetus to the efforts being made to arrive at an early resolution of the protracted Naga political issue.

Bhalla acknowledged the PAC’s efforts in reviewing the major issues relating to the peace process.

Also Read:NSCN-IM in crisis after co-founder’s son Ikato Chishi Swu heads for Myanmar

With regard to the recently signed Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) on February 5 for creation of Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) for the state’s six eastern districts bordering Myanmar, the governor said the state government is working on constituting an Interim Council for FNTA in consultation with the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) and the tribal bodies of the region.

“The state government will also be moving soon for enactment of a Special Legislation for constitution of FNTA in consultation with MHA as provided in the Memorandum of Agreement,” Bhalla stated.

Terming the agreement a testament to the state government’s commitment to ensure equitable and inclusive development in eastern Nagaland and reach out to all the sections and communities in the state for addressing their aspirations.

He further acknowledged the central government for its guidance and support leading to the signing of the historic agreement and sought for continued assistance in helping the region chart together the path going forward.