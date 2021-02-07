Govt focuses on two wheeler EVs in first week of Switch Delhi campaign
New Delhi:
Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Sunday that in the first week of the ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign – which was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to promote electric vehicles (EV) in the city – the government will focus on outreach concerning the two-wheeler EV segment.
“The first week of the campaign will focus on outreach regarding the two-wheeler segment including electric bikes and e-scooters to accelerate its adoption. Delhi’s EV Policy especially focuses on incentivizing the purchase of two wheelers, which comprise two-third of all vehicles in Delhi and cause maximum pollution. Incentives up to ₹30,000 can be availed upon the purchase of two-wheelers listed under the policy along with scrapping incentives,” said Gahlot in a statement.
He further said, “Under Delhi’s EV policy, 23 two-wheeler models are available and eligible for purchase and scrapping incentives across seven manufacturers. By switching to electric two-wheelers which have very low operating costs, an individual can make annual saving of approximately ₹22,000 as compared to using petrol scooter and ₹20,000 as compared to a petrol bike. An average electric two-wheeler provides a life time savings of 1.98 tonnes of carbon emissions as compared to an average petrol two wheelers, which is equivalent to planting 11 trees.”
‘Switch Delhi’ will be an eight-week campaign to sensitise Delhi residents about the benefits of switching to electric vehicle, Gahlot added.
While launching the campaign on Thursday, Kejriwal had said that his government will, in the next six months, change its policy to lease only electric cars as part of an effort to accelerate the adoption of electric cars in the city. On Friday, Delhi’s power minister Satyendar announced that the government floated a tender to set up 500 EV charging points across 100 locations in the city in the next one year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A year on, aviation ministry to install body scanners at airports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akali candidate for Nayagaon MC polls booked for attempt to murder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt focuses on two wheeler EVs in first week of Switch Delhi campaign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane couple suffers severe burns in fire due to LPG cylinder leak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A Delhi village that celebrates Subhas Chandra Bose like no other
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP, BJP accused lock horns over tours by party leaders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
40 slum clusters gutted after blaze in Sanjay Colony, none hurt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man from Chandigarh arrested for violence at Red Fort on Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
North civic body to give permanent licences to food vans, e-food carts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccine jabs for people aged above 50 likely from mid-March
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No net, no problem: How farmers at Delhi borders worked their way around internet shutdowns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R-Day violence: Delhi Police issue notices to 9 from UP’s Baghpat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Protester at Tikri border dies by suicide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹427-crore bogus GST billing racket busted in Ludhiana, two held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman found murdered at vacant plot near Ludhiana’s Dhandhari Bridge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox