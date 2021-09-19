Govt, private schools shut in Leh after 56 students test positive for Covid

At least 56 students of Druk Padma Karpo School (also known as Rancho’s School of the famed 3-idiots movie), in Leh district were tested positive for Covid-19, prompting the administration to shut government and private schools for 15 days with immediate effect.

The affected students have been isolated and quarantined.

“Government and private schools have been shut for 15 days in Leh district of Ladakh after 56 students tested positive,” said Ladakh’s divisional commissioner Saugat Biswas.

Meanwhile, 71 new positive cases were reported in Ladakh on Saturday.

As per media bulletin released by the directorate of health services UT Ladakh, 70 positive sample reports of Covid were received from Leh on Friday and one positive sample report of Covid from Kargil.

152 new cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 152 fresh coronavirus infections on Saturday.

Of all cases, 137 were reported from Kashmir and 15 from Jammu. Srinagar, which is witnessing an increase in cases, saw the highest count of 67 cases.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 113 with active positive cases reaching 1,479.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,21,878 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.20%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3, 27,773 and the death-toll stands at 4,416.

The officials said that 56,169 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

Kashmir admn ropes in Imams for Covid control

Kashmir divisional commissioner Pandurang K Pole on Saturday held a meeting with prominent religious personalities of Srinagar, including Imams and Khateebs of shrines and mosques, regarding strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour among people in view of possible third wave of Covid-19, an official spokesman said.

The divisional commissioner appreciated religious scholars for their role and cooperation since the last one and a half years of the pandemic for educating and sermonising people, which helped to a large extent to save people from the deadly pandemic.

“Even the developed countries, where the healthcare system is sophisticated, suffered due to the third wave of Covid. It is your religious and social obligation to educate people and help in implementation of CAB as per the guidelines issued by the government,” he said.