Govt to go slow on land acquisition for Nagpur-Goa Expressway

Mumbai: Amidst widespread opposition to the ambitious Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway, the state government has decided to go slow on land acquisition for the proposed project in a bid to avoid confrontation with farmers ahead of the assembly polls, scheduled to be held after the monsoon. Public works (public enterprises) minister Dada Bhuse clarified on Wednesday that the government would not acquire land for the project forcefully and instead try to take farmers into confidence. HT Image

The 802-km long Shaktipeeth Expressway traversing 11 districts in the state was announced by Devendra Fadnavis in March 2023, when he was the finance minister. But protests have erupted in several districts over land acquisition for the proposed project in recent weeks.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

On Tuesday, thousands of farmers from Kolhapur who were served land acquisition notices participated in a march to the collector’s office, demanding cancellation of the project by July 12. Various farmers groups in Nanded have also voiced their opposition to the project.

Taking note of the opposition, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader from Nanded Ashok Chavan wrote to Dada Bhuse, requesting his intervention. On Wednesday, Bhuse referred to Chavan’s letter and clarified that no land would be acquired without satisfying the concerned farmers.

“As of now, notification for land acquisition for the Shaktipeeth Highway has been issued and land acquisition is underway through the collectors of concerned districts. But we have received a letter from Ashok Chavan and many other farmers regarding the proposed land acquisition process. We will not acquire land without satisfying the concerned farmers,” said Bhuse. His statement indicates the government will not stall land acquisition for the project but go slow on it to avoid confrontation.

Anil Kumar Gaikwad, managing director of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), the implementing agency for the project, too said that there would be no forceful land acquisition.

“We will take people into confidence and there will be no forceful acquisition of land. We will not impose the project but will try to convince farmers through dialogue,” said Gaikwad.