Kochi, Kerala Law Minister P Rajeev on Saturday said the state government has decided to take over "Sadgamaya", the residence of former Supreme Court judge and ex-law minister Justice V R Krishna Iyer, to establish an international-level legal research and study centre there. Govt to take over Justice Krishna Iyer’s residence to set up legal research centre: Minister Rajeev

In a Facebook post, Rajeev said the decision to take over the residence and set up the centre under the Law Department was taken at the state Cabinet meeting held on Friday.

"The promise that the state government would take over 'Sadgamaya', the residence of Justice V R Krishna Iyer, who served as law minister in the 1957 EMS government and later as a Supreme Court judge, is becoming a reality," he said.

The memorial and research centre is being planned in recognition of Krishna Iyer's unparalleled contributions both as a Supreme Court judge and as a member of Kerala's first Cabinet, Rajeev said.

He said that once established, the centre would become an international platform of importance for legal studies and research.

Rajeev also recalled his personal association with the late jurist, saying the Constitution and the idea of socialism were themes that frequently appeared in Krishna Iyer's speeches and conversations.

"During my student days, Sadgamaya was a major centre of activity for us," he said.

The minister also recalled the jurist's interventions on various public issues, including matters related to Kochi Metro and the Cochin Cancer Centre, as well as his strong anti-war positions.

Rajeev said he had travelled with Justice Iyer to various places and described him as a person with boundless affection.

He added that the decision to build a suitable memorial for the jurist fulfilled a long-standing wish to honour his legacy.

Justice Iyer passed away at the age of 99 in Kochi in December 2014.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.