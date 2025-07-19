Grain merchant’s house looted in broad daylight

: In Jari Bazaar under Kaundhiara police station area, miscreants took the wife of a grain merchant hostage at knifepoint in broad daylight and looted several lakh rupees on Friday afternoon. The miscreants took away about ₹2.5 lakh in cash besides 25 tolas of gold. The police have registered a case and are searching for the thieves. The miscreants took Radha to the upper room, forced her to open the cupboard, and looted cash and gold jewellery kept in it. (For representation only)

As per reports, Raj Kumar Kesarwani, a resident of Galla Mandi in Jari Bazaar, is a grain merchant. Like every day, on Friday morning he went to his shop located some distance from the house. His children had also gone to school while his wife, Radha Devi, was alone in the house. At around 10am, she went to the temple outside the house to worship. The main door of the house was open. Meanwhile, two miscreants entered the house. After some time, when Radha Devi returned home from the temple, the miscreants took her hostage at knife point. When she tried to raise an alarm, the miscreants beat her and gagged her with a dupatta. The miscreants tried to strangulate her, which left her terrified.

The miscreants took Radha to the upper room, forced her to open the cupboard, and looted cash and gold jewellery kept in it. When Radha raised her voice after the miscreants fled, neighbours and her husband Raj Kumar rushed to the house. Raj Kumar immediately informed the police about the incident.

SHO Kaundhiyara, Kuldeep Sharma, reached the spot with a forensic team and collected evidence from the room. At the time of the incident, some labourers were working with wood outside Raj Kumar’s house, but the miscreants acted so carefully that nothing appeared suspicious to them. CCTV footage revealed that four miscreants had arrived on two bikes—two went inside the house while the other two kept watch outside.

According to Raj Kumar, the miscreants took away about ₹2.5 lakh in cash and 25 tolas of gold jewellery. SHO Kaundhiyara, Kuldeep Sharma, said that a case had been registered and a search operation to catch the robbers is currently underway.