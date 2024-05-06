Grandson of Cong stalwart appeals to people to support Modi

Somesh Pati Tripathi, the grandson of Congress stalwart late Kamalapati Tripathi, on Sunday, appealed people to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi win by record votes to make economy vibrant, and elevate India as global power. Somesh Pati Tripathi (HT)

While interacting with the media persons here on Sunday Tripathi said, on April 22, he was inducted into the BJP by deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak. Explaining the reason for his joining the Saffron party, Tripathi said ever since the BJP government was formed under the leadership of Narendra Modi in 2014, he felt the change in Indian politics.

“I was watching and understanding the policies of the Prime Minister. With the passing time, big changes started to appear in our nation, and those changes are happening even today. Development is taking place at a faster pace. By building Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Sanatan culture was strengthened. For me, this was a supernatural event,” he said.

“Every citizen of Kashi is like a family for PM Modi. His hard work for all of us is well known,” said Tripathi and added that his grandfather Kamalapati Tripathi, during his tenure as the chief Minister of UP, had ensured development of Kashi. After him, it is PM Modi who has done lot of development in Kashi, he said.

He said the 2024 election is not just a general election but will show our loyalty towards the future of our country. By voting in favour of PM Modi, we will discharge our responsibility towards our nation, he added.