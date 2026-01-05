Grassroots workers BJP’s political identity, no animosity towards anyone: UP BJP chief

Newly elected Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary on Monday energised party workers and outlined a roadmap to strengthen the organisation in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat. Emphasising inclusiveness, he stated that he holds no animosity towards anyone and believes in collective growth through teamwork. Pankaj Chaudhary in Gorakhpur on Monday (HT Photo)

During his first interaction with party workers at the BJP regional office in Gorakhpur, Chaudhary said that grassroots workers are the political identity of the BJP and that respecting every worker is his top priority. He assured workers that he would dedicate significant time for regular meetings in Gorakhpur and Lucknow, adding, “My doors will remain open for everyone.”

He underlined that strengthening the party at the grassroot level remains the BJP’s foremost objective and urged workers to stay closely connected with the public and address their concerns promptly.

The BJP state president also stressed the importance of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, urging party cadres to remain vigilant so that no eligible voter is left out. He noted that the required enthusiasm was lacking during the earlier phase of the SIR drive and called upon workers to ensure that all eligible voters are included, as elections are conducted based on the electoral rolls and victory is the ultimate goal of every political party.

“Party workers must ensure that the names of our supporters are not missed during the SIR process,” he said.

Pankaj Chaudhary received an overwhelming welcome upon his arrival at the Gorakhpur airport. His convoy, comprising around 170 vehicles, reflected the scale of the reception organised by the local BJP unit and turned into a massive show of strength. He reviewed the party’s organisational preparedness in view of upcoming political activities and electoral processes.

Later in the evening, the BJP president visited the Gorakhnath Temple and offered prayers. Senior party leaders, including BJP state vice-president Dr Dharmendra Singh, MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, and several office-bearers from Gorakhpur and nearby districts were present during his arrival and public interactions.

While interacting with the media at Gurudwara Mohaddipur, Chaudhary said, “Gorakhpur elected me as corporator and deputy mayor, and Maharajganj elected me as a member of Parliament seven times. The BJP leadership has entrusted me with this responsibility, and with the support of party workers, we will successfully accomplish this task in the upcoming elections.”

The convoy moved through the city amid drumbeats, slogans, and traditional displays, creating a festive atmosphere. Party workers waved maces (gada), danced to the rhythm of nagadas (traditional drums), and showered flowers as the convoy passed through key areas of the city. Several local leaders and workers lined the roads to welcome him.

Regional BJP president Sahjanand Rai said, “The overwhelming welcome reflects the strong support of party workers in Gorakhpur. Such enthusiasm energises us, strengthens organisational coordination, and motivates workers to face future challenges.”

Security arrangements were tightened during the roadshow, and traffic was regulated to ensure smooth movement of the convoy.