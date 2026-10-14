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Ranji Trophy Day 4 Live Updates: Delhi look to fight back, Maharashtra aim to strengthen grip

By Aditya Maheshwari
Oct 14, 2026, 09:23:51 IST

Ranji Trophy Day 4 Live Updates: Follow all the latest updates from the remaining first-round matches on Day 4 of the tournament.

Ranji Trophy Day 4: Follow Latest Updates
Ranji Trophy Day 4: Follow Latest Updates

Ranji Trophy Day 4 Live Updates: The Ranji Trophy enters Day 4 with several teams looking to strengthen their positions as the first round of matches approaches its conclusion. Delhi face an uphill task against Bengal after reaching 101/3 at stumps on Day 3, still trailing by 88 runs. Kerala are under pressure against Jharkhand, who piled up 587 in their first innings, while Gujarat hold the advantage over Odisha with a 115-run lead. With matches entering a crucial phase, the focus will be on key batting performances, potential turnarounds and teams pushing for an outright result.

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Follow all the updates here:
Oct 14, 2026, 09:23:51 IST

Badoni, Rawat key for Delhi

Anuj Rawat and Ayush Badoni are holding the fort for Delhi, and the duo will be crucial if the team are to pull off something special against Bengal, who remain firmly in control of the match. DEL 120/3

Oct 14, 2026, 08:46:30 IST

Sikkim fight back!

Sikkim resume their innings and currently on 58/1 with the pressure mounting on the two batters to stitch a solid partnership and pull their team back in the game against Meghalaya who still are leading by 92 runs.

Oct 14, 2026, 08:02:21 IST

Hello and welcome!

Ranji Trophy Day 4 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live blog of Day 4 of Ranji Trophy first round matches.

Home Cricket News Ranji Trophy Day 4 Live Updates: Delhi look to fight back, Maharashtra aim to strengthen grip
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