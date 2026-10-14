Sheeba Chaddha shares unseen pictures from the sets of Hamlet with Riz Ahmed, Joe Alwyn; calls the film a ‘real labour of love’

Actor Sheeba Chaddha gave fans a peek into what went on behind the scenes of Hamlet. The actor, who plays Gertrude in Aneil Karia’s adaptation of Shakespeare’s tragedy, shared a series of pictures from the shoot on Instagram. Along with moments featuring co-stars Riz Ahmed, Art Malik and Joe Alwyn, the photos capture the warmth and camaraderie the cast shared while working on the film. Looking back at the experience, Sheeba described it as something that left her feeling grateful and changed. Sheeba Chaddha shares special moments from Hamlet sets.

Sheeba Chaddha shares special moments The pictures offer a glimpse of the people behind the intense drama. One shows Sheeba sharing a hug with Art Malik, who plays Claudius in the film. Another features a handwritten note from director Aneil Karia, in which he thanks the actor and acknowledges her ‘spiritual power’ and the inspiration she brought to the set.

There are also group photographs featuring Riz Ahmed and the rest of the cast. One has a member of the team sporting a Santa hat, while others capture the actors smiling and spending time together between takes. The pictures offer a lighter look at the shoot, away from the tension and conflict that drive the story.

One image, however, takes viewers straight back into the world of the film. Sheeba is seen in a golden saree alongside Riz, dressed in a white kurta stained with fake blood, and Art. The still hints at the violence at the heart of the story, making for a striking contrast with the cheerful group pictures.