Greater Noida: Couple held for abducting toddler

A 45-year-old woman and her live-in partner were arrested on Saturday for kidnapping a one-year-old girl from her colleague’s house in Gaur City earlier this month, police said, adding that the child has been rescued. On Saturday, they had come to collect some belongings. On a tip-off, police nabbed Renu and Dinesh and rescued the little girl, said police. (Representational image)

Police identified the accused as Renu from Aligarh and Dinesh, 28, from Hathras. The couple worked as sanitation workers in Gaur City 14th Avenue. “Renu had no kids, so decided to kidnap. Renu had met the kid’s mother at a workplace once and became friends,” said Manoj Kumar, SHO, Bisrakh police station. On being quizzed, the couple said they abducted the kid on March 16.

The child’s mother, a domestic help, had reported to police that her was missing after she returned from work, said Diksha Singh, ACP, Central Noida.

A case under BNS section for kidnapping was registered and 8 teams were set up, police said.

The CCTV footage of the area was analysed, and the accused were identified. Police were informed that the couple was living in Bhiwani, Haryana. On Saturday, they had come to collect some belongings. “On the tip-off, police nabbed Renu and Dinesh and rescued the little girl,” the SHO said.