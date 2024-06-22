Green corridor to be developed at Alopshankari temple in Prayagraj

In run-up to the Mahakumbh- 2025, development work for the temples in Prayagraj has intensified. As part of this initiative, the Maa Alopshankari temple complex in Alopibagh is slated for a mega transformation into a green corridor. Alopshankari Devi temple in Prayagraj (HT PHOTO)

A dozen shops currently situated between the complex’s exit gates and Maa Jalpa Devi will be demolished by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA). Only after their removal will the tourism department commence the green corridor project, estimated at ₹7 crores, informed district officials.

Additionally, plans are underway to install red sandstone at the entrance and boundary wall, adorned with carvings depicting various forms of Maa Durga. The temple pavilion’s roof will also be made water-proofed, and a drinking water facility will be established within the temple complex, they added.

The deadline for completion of these development works has been set for November 30, informed regional tourism officer, Aparajita Singh while confirming the plans to develop the temple complex as a green corridor.

Work on this has already started. When the PDA vacates the shops, the area will be decked up with greenery in a systematic manner, she said.

The popular Alopshankari temple of Sangam city, revered as one of the 51 Shaktipeeths of the country, is to be developed in keeping with the South Indian style of temple architecture. The Mandapam (general gathering area) has a special place in South Indian temples. Along these very lines, a huge mandapam is to be built here. Also, fine artwork will be made on the back wall of the temple as well. Keeping in mind the architectural beauty of the temple complex, construction will be done towards Japla Devi at the back as well. There will also be a yagya kund constructed and a huge platform built.

ABOUT THE TEMPLE

Located at a distance of around 6 km from Prayagraj Junction, Alopi Devi Mandir is an ancient temple located in Alopibagh locality of Prayagraj. Situated near Triveni Sangam, it is one of the revered Shaktipeeths, and among the must-visit temples in Prayagraj.

Dedicated to Goddess Sati, Alopi Devi Mandir is a special temple where no idol of the goddess has been kept and instead a cradle is worshipped. According to legend, a part of the right hand of Goddess Sati fell here and went invisible or missing, that is why this Siddhapeeth has been named Alop (disappeared) Shankari and a cradle has been placed here as a symbol.

According to another legend, Alopi Mata is the newlywed bride who disappeared from the wooden carriage when the marriage procession was attacked by a group of robbers. The strange disappearance of the bride was deemed as a miracle and a temple was erected at the same site to worship the divine bride. There lies a wooden cot in the sanctum sanctorum, also known as the ‘doli’ of the new bride.

There is a platform in the middle of the temple courtyard where a pool is made. Above it is a special hammock or cradle, which is kept covered with a red cloth. One can also see the idols of Lord Hanuman and Nava Durga on the temple premises.