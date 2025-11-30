A 25- year-old groom died after a bullet hit him during the celebratory firing in a post marriage ceremony in Bihar’s Khagaria district on Saturday night. During the firing the bride was also at the dais, but she luckily escaped unhurt. Groom killed in celebratory firing in Bihar’s Khagaria

The incident took place at Kutubpur village under Muffasil police station.

The police said that after the nikah of Mohammad Irshad and Rukhsar Khatun, both residents of Kutubpur, people were preparing for other marriage rituals when a young man sitting on the dais fired and the bullet hit in the neck of the groom who started bleeding profusely.

“Soon the injured was rushed to Khagaria hospital from where the doctors referred him to Patna. However, he died on the way,” said a police officer.

The deceased who was a tailor in Mumbai had come to his village for his marriage only three days ago.

Sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Mukul Kumar Ranjan, who reached the site after the incident, said that the raids were being carried out to arrest the accused. He said that the body had been handed over to the family after conducting postmortem.

He said that an FIR was being lodged besides the identity of the accused had already been ascertained and he would be nabbed soon.

On the other hand police sources said that the probe is being carried from the angle of a planned murder. “The circumferences suggest that the groom was deliberately shot,” police said.

The elder brother of the deceased Mohammad Shamshad demanded immediate arrest of the accused. “We requested the man not to fire but he continued to fire and one of the bullets hit the groom,” he said.